Angels No. 8 prospect Taylor Ward to make MLB debut

Welcome to the Show, Taylor Ward!

The 24-year-old is getting his first shot in the Big Leagues after blowing up pitching in AA and AAA through the early portion of the season. In 102 games combined playing in Mobile, Ala. and Salt Lake in 2018, Ward was batting .349 with a .977 OPS, 14 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Originally drafted as a catcher in the first round of the 2015 draft, Ward was transitioned to man the hot corner earlier this season where he has excelled and found his swing. The Dayton, Ohio native has bumped his average by nearly .100 after batting around .250 the previous two seasons.

Ward, rated the Angels No. 8 prospect by MLB.com, joined the Angels ahead of the series opener against the Padres in San Diego Monday and was officially activated Tuesday. He will get the start at third and bat seventh as the Halos look to make it two straight on the road at 6:30p. on FOX Sports West.