Mike Trout’s mission for the All-Star Game is simple: ‘Just have fun’

When it comes to All-Star Game accolades, Mike Trout has them all.

Twice he was named the Midsummer Classic’s Most Valuable Player. Six times he was voted a starter. He is one of 10 players who have hit for the career cycle, one of six to ever hit a leadoff homer and one of six to win the MVP twice– the only to win it consecutively.

So, with all this already accomplished, when it comes to playing in his seventh game Tuesday night, what is Trout going to have on his mind? “Just have fun,” the two-time AL MVP told MLB on FOX’s Nick Swisher.

