Angels’ Mike Scioscia on the verge of surpassing mentor Tommy Lasorda

Aristotle is to Plato what Luke Skywalker is to Obi-Wan Kenobi what Mike Scioscia is to Tommy Lasorda.

All three groupings are instances where, despite the teachers incredible (even Hall of Fame) careers, the student eventually surpassed the elder’s accomplishments.

Scioscia, who played for the legendary Dodgers manager Lasorda for the entirety of his 13-year career, stands just three wins away from tying the Hall of Famer for 20th on the list of all-time managerial wins heading into the Angels 10-game road trip.

Scioscia enters Tuesday’s game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays with 1,596 career wins, all coming as the leader of the Angels since the 2000 season. Scioscia’s 19 years with the Halos makes him the longest active tenured manager in the majors and second-longest tenured coach across the four major sports, trailing only the San Antonio Spurs’ Greg Popovich.

Serving the final season of his 10-year contract signed back in 2009, Scioscia has won the American League manager of the year award twice (2002, 2009) and the Halos only World Series title (2002).

It is likely Scioscia will move into 18th place on the all-time wins list by the end of the season, surpassing Ralph Houk’s 1,619 wins. The all-time leader is Hall of Fame player-manager Connie Mack, with 3,731 wins.