Spend Christmas Eve with the Los Angeles Angels & FOX Sports West

ALL GAMES AVAILABLE ON FOX SPORTS APP

If anyone isn’t doing anything on Monday, Dec. 24 starting at 9a PT, flip over to FOX Sports West or the FOX Sports App for our 2018 Angels Marathon!

The 2018 season saw the arrival of two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the 3,000th hit of Albert Pujols’ soon-to-be Hall of Fame career and the end of Mike Scioscia’s long tenure as manager.

The games, cut down to a two-hour format, are as follows:

9a: April 4 vs. Indians (Ohtani homers!)

11a: April 8 vs. Athletics (Ohtani retires first 19 batters!)

1p: May 4 vs. Mariners (Pujols’ 3,000th hit)

3p: June 5 vs. Royals (Andrew Heaney’s one-hitter on his birthday)

5p: Aug. 3 vs. Indians (Ohtani’s first multi-HR game; career highs in RBI & hits)

7p: Sept. 5 vs. Rangers (Ohtani records 4 hits, 2 HR following Tommy John recommendation announcement)

9p: Sept. 30 vs. Athletics (Taylor Ward’s walk-of home run caps final game of season/Scioscia’s final game as manager)