Angels manager Mike Scioscia surpasses mentor Tommy Lasorda in all-time wins

If there’s one thing Mike Scioscia has shown throughout his career in the major leagues, it’s that he remains loyal to his team.

After playing his entire 13-year career for the Los Angeles Dodgers under manager Tommy Lasorda, he has spent each of his 19 years as a manager heading the Angels.

With the Halos 9-2 win over the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, Scioscia picked up career win 1,600, passing Lasorda for 20th all-time on the managerial wins leaderboard. Scioscia has often referenced Lasorda as a close friend and mentor who has guided him along his journey to this point in his career and credits him with a lot of his success within the game.

During his tenure with the Angles, Scioscia has won the American League manager of the year award twice (2002, 2009) and guided the Halos to their only World Series title (2002). He is currently serving the final year of a 10-year contract he signed back in 2009.

It is likely Scioscia will move into 18th place on the all-time wins list by the end of the season, surpassing Ralph Houk’s 1,619 wins. The all-time leader is Hall of Fame player-manager Connie Mack, with 3,731 wins.