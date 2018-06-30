Angels lose starting pitcher John Lamb for the year to Tommy John surgery

What was originally bad news just got even worse.

Lefty John Lamb, who exited Tuesday’s game in Boston after just 1 2/3 innings, has torn his ulnar collateral ligament and will require season-ending Tommy John surgery, the Angels announced Saturday.

Medical updates on John Lamb, Jake Jewell and Zack Cozart: pic.twitter.com/CyVSN9EaEA — Angels (@Angels) June 30, 2018

Lamb was originally placed on the 10-day DL with left shoulder and elbow inflammation, but upon further testing it was discovered the injury was actually a tear. Lamb, who has started three games for the Angels since being called up June 16, has only made it through the fourth inning once and is carrying a 7.20 ERA in his 10 innings pitched.

With the addition of Jake Jewell to the disabled list, who underwent surgery on his fractured right ankle and will need approximately six months to recover, the Angels now have 11 pitchers currently on the DL, including six starters.