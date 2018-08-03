Angels lose Chris Young for season to hip tears

Some injuries sound painful, others sound excruciating and a few sound unbearable. Chris Young sounds like he suffered an unbearable injury.

The Angels outfielder underwent surgery Friday to repair a labral tear in his right hip after MRIs revealed he had tears in each hip, the team announced prior to the Indians series opener. Surgery to repair the tear in his left hip will be scheduled at a later date.

Before the season, the 34-year-old signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Angels and will now miss the remainder of the season.

Primarily as a pinch runner, Young appeared in 56 games for the Halos, posting a .168 average with six home runs and 12 RBI. He was a perfect 2-for-2 stealing bases. In his 13th season, this is the first time Young has hit under .200.

An All-Star in 2010, Young was originally placed on the 10-day disabled list with a grade 2 hamstring sprain July 4 after slipping while making a play in right field.

Young is the 10th player the Angels lost to a season-ending injury this year.