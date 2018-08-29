Angels lose catcher Rene Rivera to Braves on waivers claim

Just eight games after returning from a prolonged stint on the disabled list, Rene Rivera is no longer with the Angels.

The 35-year-old catcher was awarded to the Atlanta Braves on a waiver claim Wednesday, becoming the second Halos catcher to leave the team so far this season after the team traded Martin Maldonado in late July.

Sorry @Angels fans I couldn’t play more for you. Thank you for the opportunity and to the teammates we’ll see you and it was a pleasure getting to know you. Now its time to #ChopOn and hustle with the @Braves ! Excited for this new opportunity! https://t.co/5Pv9e20fyj — Rene Rivera (@ReneRivera13) August 29, 2018

Rivera signed with the Angels as a free agent January 9 and hit .244 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI in 30 games this season. The Puerto Rico native was recently activated from the disabled list after missing 76 games with right knee inflammation and batted .214 in the eight games since.

Rivera has played in all or parts of 10 Major League seasons since making his debut with Seattle in September 2004. In 503 career games, he owns a lifetime .221 average with 62 doubles, two triples, 40 home runs and 164 RBI. A solid defensive catcher, Rivera has thrown out 37 percent of would-be base stealers (126 of 217) during his career, including 43.8% this season (7 of 16).

The Braves currently sit 4.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.