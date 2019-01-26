Angels invite 21 non-roster players to Spring Training, including Jo Adell & Griffin Canning
FOX Sports West
The Angels have extended 2019 Spring Training invitations to 21 non-roster players, the club announced on Friday.
The list includes outfielder Jo Adell and right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning.
The first full squad workout for the Angels in Tempe is Feb. 18.
#Angels announce 21 non-roster players invited to 2019 Spring Training: pic.twitter.com/4fNEHO6LJl
— Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) January 26, 2019