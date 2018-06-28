Angels infielder Zack Cozart to undergo surgery on torn labrum

Just days after Los Angeles Angels infielder Zack Cozart resumed baseball activities while on the disabled list, the utility man received some brutal news.

Cozart received a second opinion on his injured left shoulder after continuing to feel discomfort and was recommended that he undergo surgery to repair his torn labrum, the Angels announced Wednesday. Cozart will have the surgery “in the near future.”

Cozart was the Angels primary third baseman, starting 32 of 58 games at the hot corner, before alternating between second and shortstop when Ian Kinsler and Andrelton Simmons were injured. The 32-year-old injured his shoulder while making a diving play at short against the Mariners June 13, leaving the game in the fourth inning. He was then placed on the 10-day DL with a left shoulder subluxation on June 15. At the time, manager Mike Scioscia said it’s an injury that Cozart had dealt with before. Since entering the league in 2011, Cozart was never placed on the DL for a shoulder injury.

With Cozart out for the foreseeable future, the Halos will likely continue to depend on the combo of Luis Valbuena and David Fletcher to handle responsibilities at third base.