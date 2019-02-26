Angels Hall of Famer Bobby Knoop retires after 53 years in baseball

Bobby Knoop, who made his MLB debut for the Angels in 1964, has announced his retirement after 53 years in professional baseball.

One of the original Angels stars during the team’s first decade of existence, he was a four-time recipient of the Owner’s Trophy, presented annually to the Club’s Most Valuable Player. He, Garret Anderson and Mike Trout are the only Angels to win the award four times.

Congratulations on a great career, Bobby Knoop! After 53 years in professional baseball, including over 30 with the Angels organization, the Angels Hall of Famer announced his retirement today. pic.twitter.com/OVfX0PBnsX — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 26, 2019

Knoop played six seasons with the Angels from 1964-69 and combined with Jim Fregosi to form one of the most formidable double-play tandems in all of Major League Baseball. The duo claimed Gold Gloves in 1967, the second of three such honors for Knoop.

He led the American League in triples in 1966 with 11, while also appearing as a starter for the American League All-Star team. On May 1, 1966, he established a Major League record with six double-plays by a second baseman in a nine-inning game, and tied another by finishing the doubleheader that day with a total of eight.

Originally signed by the Milwaukee Braves as an amateur free agent prior to the 1956 season, Knoop was drafted by the Angels from the Braves in the December, 1963 Rule 5 Draft. In his first season with the Angels a year later, he played in each of the club’s 162 games.

Before his legendary coaching career, Bobby Knoop played six seasons with the #Angels, won three Gold Gloves and started the 1966 All-Star Game. Knoop, Garret Anderson and Mike Trout are the only players to win the Angels Owner's Trophy (Team MVP award) four times. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) February 26, 2019

When his playing career concluded, Knoop managed two seasons in the club’s farm system, before spending 18 campaigns as a Major League coach from 1979-1996. His final stint with the organization as a Special Assignment Infield Coach stretched from 2013-2018.

All in all, Knoop has been a part of six organizations during his 53 years of service to the game.

Congratulations, Bobby!