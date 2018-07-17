Angels games on FSW post highest rating growth of any MLB team

While the dog days of summer have been scorching hot, so have the ratings for Los Angeles Angels games on Fox Sports West.

Through the first half of the 2018 MLB season, viewership of Angels telecasts on FSW have delivered the highest year-over-year (YoY) ratings increase of any MLB team. 2018 is also positioned to become the highest rated Angels season on the regional sports network since 2005.

In a time when gaining eyeballs on live television is becoming increasingly more difficult, the Halos are drawing a wider audience than before.

.@Angels ratings highlights through the first-half of the 2018 season 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pPsgPmfJ9I — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 17, 2018

The Angels are generating YoY increases across key demographics, including: Adults 18-49 up +93% and Adults 25-54 up +67%.

Not only is FSW competing well against other regional sports networks, the RSN is driving the overall LA viewership. FOX Sports West was the most-watched cable network in the LA DMA when the Angels played in primetime.

Positioned at the halfway point of the season with the MLB All-Star Game occurring Tuesday night, current local-market household (HH) ratings on FSW are trending +79% higher than last season at the break.

The Halos will be back on FSW after the break to take on the Houston Astros at The Big A Friday, July 20 at 6:30p.