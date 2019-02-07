Spring Training 2019: Angels & FOX Sports West announce broadcast schedule

FOX Sports West, in partnership with the Los Angeles Angels, today announced 2019 Cactus League telecast schedule featuring 30 games available on FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket as well as the FOX Sports digital platforms. In addition to games airing on FOX Sports West, KLAA AM830 will deliver select games throughout the schedule.

FOX Sports West’s Angels Spring Training telecasts from Tempe, Ariz. will again feature Terry Smith and Analyst Jose Mota. Immediately following game coverage, ‘Angels Live’ will offer a post-game recap with Kent French who will rotate at the host position with Patrick O’Neal, Alex Curry and Mota throughout the schedule to lead discussions alongside Analyst Mark Gubicza. Mota will also provide ‘Angels Live’ analysis on select dates.

When the Angels return home to Southern California for the ‘Freeway Series’ exhibition games vs. the Dodgers, Victor Rojas joins Gubicza as they begin their tenth season together in the booth, while Curry offers reports for the first two games of the series. Each of the three games will be bookended by ‘Angels Live’ pre- and post-game coverage from site.

Ahead of the Angels Spring Training schedule on FOX Sports West, the network will re-air select games the week prior, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 19 with Angels vs. Athletics (Ohtani retires first 19 batters, 4/8/18) .

On Feb. 23, following Giants vs. Angels, Prime Ticket will present the ‘Los Angeles Angels Offseason Report’ to recap the 2018 season. On March 23 at 4:30p, following coverage of the Angels vs. San Diego Padres, FOX Sports West will deliver the ‘Los Angeles Angels Season Preview,’ offering a one-hour look at the 2019 season.

2019 Angels Spring Training Schedule Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 23, vs. Giants, 12p, FOX Sports West

Sunday, Feb. 24, vs. Reds, 12p, FOX Sports West

Monday, Feb. 25, vs. Brewers, 12p, FOX Sports West

Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Athletics, 11:55A, Prime Ticket

Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Rockies, 12p, FOX Sports West

Thursday, Feb. 28, vs. Rangers, 12p, FOX Sports West

Friday, March 1, vs. Royals, 12p, FOX Sports West

Saturday, March 2, at Reds, 11:55a, Prime Ticket

Sunday, March 3, vs. Athletics, 4p (delayed until 12p), FOX Sports West

Monday, March 4, at White Sox, 11:55a, FOX Sports West

Tuesday, March 5, vs. Cubs, 12p, FOX Sports West

Wednesday, March 6, at Rockies, 12p, FOX Sports West

Thursday, March 7, vs. Dodgers, 12p, FOX Sports West

Friday, March 8, vs. White Sox, 12p, FOX Sports West

Saturday, March 9, vs. Brewers, 12p, FOX Sports West

Sunday, March 10, vs. Mariners, 1p, FOX Sports West

Monday, March 11, at Rangers, 12:55p, FOX Sports West

Wednesday, March 13, vs. Padres, 6p, FOX Sports West

Thursday, March 14, at Brewers, 12:55p, FOX Sports West

Friday, March 15, vs. Diamondbacks, 1p, FOX Sports West

Saturday, March 16, vs. Indians, 1p, FOX Sports West

Sunday, March 17, at Padres, 1p, FOX Sports West

Tuesday, March 19, vs. Rockies, 6p, FOX Sports West

Wednesday, March 20, at Indians, 5:55p, FOX Sports West

Thursday, March 21, at Diamondbacks, 1p, FOX Sports West

Friday, March 22, vs. White Sox, 1p, FOX Sports West

Saturday, March 23, at Padres, 1p, FOX Sports West

Sunday, March 24, vs. Dodgers, 5p, FOX Sports West (Exhibition @ Angel Stadium)

Monday, March 25, vs. Dodgers, 7p, FOX Sports West (Exhibition @ Angel Stadium)

Tuesday, March 25, at Dodgers, 7p, FOX Sports West (Exhibition @ Dodger Stadium)