2018 Angels telecasts on FOX Sports West deliver third highest ratings increase across MLB

The Los Angeles Angels on FOX Sports West finished the 2018 MLB season with the third highest year-over-year (YOY) household ratings growth of any MLB team.

Additional 2018 Season Highlights:

The network wrapped-up the Angels season with a +47 percent lift over vs the 2017 season, yielding the third highest rated season since 2007.

Angels telecasts on FOX Sports West generated more viewing in the LA DMA than the Top 7 Primetime shows combined, with over 2 billion minutes consumed during the season.

When the Angels play in Primetime (6-10pm), FOX Sports West in Orange County ranks No. 1 in Primetime on cable TV and No. 2 overall, during the MLB regular season, beating the average of all other cable networks.

Source: Nielsen Co., LA DMA, Orange Co., Live+ Same Day Household Ratings.