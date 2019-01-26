Angels fans send Halos off to Spring Training with Moving Day festivities

Pack the bags, load the trucks, it’s time to hit the #Road2Tempe!

As the Los Angeles Angels prepare to head out to Arizona for Spring Training, fans gathered at the Big A for some Moving Day celebrations.

To go along with different backyard games, several Halo players like pitchers Noe Ramirez and Keynan Middleton, as well as infielder David Fletcher were in attendance to hangout and sign autographs.

Now that the smiles have all been distributed throughout Anaheim, the only thing left to do is head east.

Make sure to follow along throughout all Spring Training games and team activities on FOX Sports West, as pitchers and catchers report to Tempe February 13.