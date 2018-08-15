Angels bolster bullpen depth, acquire Odrisamer Despaigne from Marlins

Just because the trade deadline has passed doesn’t mean the Los Angeles Angels are done making moves.

The Halos acquired righty reliever Odrisamer Despaigne from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations Tuesday.

Despaigne, 31, is 2-0 with a 5.31 ERA in 11 appearances so far this season with the Marlins. The native of La Habana, Cuba was initially in the Miami starting rotation, but moved to the pen after just one start. Following a month-long stint on the disabled list with a right forearm strain in the early portion of the season, Despaigne only made three additional appearances before being optioned to AAA New Orleans. In 13 games in the minors, he went 2-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 43 1/3 innings.

Since making his major league debut June 23, 2014 for the San Diego Padres, Despaigne boasts a 13-21 record to go along with a 4.76 ERA and 200 strikeouts over 98 career appearances.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Dayan Diaz has been designated for assignment.