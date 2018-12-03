Los Angeles Angels announce 2019 coaching staff

Other than the addition of Brad Ausmus as the Los Angeles Angels‘ new manager, the rest of the coaching staff was up in there until the Halos’ announced their full staff Monday.

We are happy to announce our 2019 Major League Coaching Staff! pic.twitter.com/0Uvnd272iN — Angels (@Angels) December 3, 2018

Some notable additions were Jose Molina, Jeremy Reed and Mike Gallego who were promoted from the minor leagues, while Josh Paul, Andrew Bailey Mike Gallego, and Paul Sorrento will be returning as members of the Angels coaching staff.

Angels 2019 coaching staff under Brad Ausmus announced. One interesting move is Mike Gallego now infield/third base coach. He had been working as Angels director of player development, essentially co-farm director with Mike LaCassa. Now on the ML coaching staff pic.twitter.com/CN0p92vzqS — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) December 3, 2018

The Halos will begin the 2019 season in Oakland with a four-game set March 28-March 31, with their home opener against the Texas Rangers taking place on Thursday, April 4th.