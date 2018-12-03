Los Angeles Angels announce 2019 coaching staff

Other than the addition of Brad Ausmus as the Los Angeles Angels‘ new manager, the rest of the coaching staff was up in there until the Halos’ announced their full staff Monday.

Some notable additions were Jose Molina, Jeremy Reed and Mike Gallego who were promoted from the minor leagues, while Josh Paul, Andrew Bailey Mike Gallego, and Paul Sorrento will be returning as members of the Angels coaching staff.

The Halos will begin the 2019 season in Oakland with a four-game set March 28-March 31, with their home opener against the Texas Rangers taking place on Thursday, April 4th.