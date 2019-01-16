Angels acquire RHP John Curtiss in trade with Twins
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired RHP John Curtiss from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor-league infielder Daniel Ozoria, the team announced Tuesday.
Curtiss was designated for assignment by the Twins Monday to make space on their 40-man roster for former Angel reliever Blake Parker.
We've acquired RHP John Curtiss from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for IF Daniel Ozoria.
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) January 16, 2019
The righty has thrown 15 major-league innings over the last two years, allowing 12 runs and holding a 17-to-6 K/BB ratio. He averaged better than 95 mph on his heater with the Twins during a nine-game MLB debut, but that average dropped off to 93.9 mph in eight games this past season, according to reports.
The #Angels have acquired RHP John Curtiss from the #MNTwins in exchange for INF Daniel Ozoria. Curtiss was No. 26 on the @MNTwins Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/QHu30m3ymE pic.twitter.com/wW66jXGnqm
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 16, 2019
While Curtiss struggled in the majors, his dealings at the minor league level provide glimmers of hope for another chance. Through 55 1/3 innings in AAA last season, Curtiss posted a 2.77 ERA.
Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- John Curtiss
- Los Angeles Angels
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
-