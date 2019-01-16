Angels acquire RHP John Curtiss in trade with Twins

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired RHP John Curtiss from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor-league infielder Daniel Ozoria, the team announced Tuesday.

Curtiss was designated for assignment by the Twins Monday to make space on their 40-man roster for former Angel reliever Blake Parker.

The righty has thrown 15 major-league innings over the last two years, allowing 12 runs and holding a 17-to-6 K/BB ratio. He averaged better than 95 mph on his heater with the Twins during a nine-game MLB debut, but that average dropped off to 93.9 mph in eight games this past season, according to reports.

While Curtiss struggled in the majors, his dealings at the minor league level provide glimmers of hope for another chance. Through 55 1/3 innings in AAA last season, Curtiss posted a 2.77 ERA.

Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.