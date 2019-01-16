Angels acquire RHP John Curtiss in trade with Twins

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired RHP John Curtiss from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor-league infielder Daniel Ozoria, the team announced Tuesday.

Curtiss was designated for assignment by the Twins Monday to make space on their 40-man roster for former Angel reliever Blake Parker.

We've acquired RHP John Curtiss from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for IF Daniel Ozoria. — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) January 16, 2019

The righty has thrown 15 major-league innings over the last two years, allowing 12 runs and holding a 17-to-6 K/BB ratio. He averaged better than 95 mph on his heater with the Twins during a nine-game MLB debut, but that average dropped off to 93.9 mph in eight games this past season, according to reports.

The #Angels have acquired RHP John Curtiss from the #MNTwins in exchange for INF Daniel Ozoria. Curtiss was No. 26 on the @MNTwins Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/QHu30m3ymE pic.twitter.com/wW66jXGnqm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 16, 2019

While Curtiss struggled in the majors, his dealings at the minor league level provide glimmers of hope for another chance. Through 55 1/3 innings in AAA last season, Curtiss posted a 2.77 ERA.

Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.