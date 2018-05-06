Long Beach State wins men’s volleyball national title over UCLA

It seemed as though Long Beach State had the title in its grips from the very first set.

LBSU men’s volleyball team smothered UCLA 25-19 in the opening frame and was off and running to claim its second-ever national title; however, UCLA had other plans in mind.

NATIONAL. CHAMPIONS. Your very own Long Beach State Men's Volleyball defeats UCLA 3-2 to claim the NATIONAL TITLE! #GoBeach #LBNation pic.twitter.com/Gj6xtt3QjY — LBSU Athletics (@LBSUAthletics) May 6, 2018

The Bruins rallied back and took each of the next two sets with ease to take command of the best-of-five match. So there it was, with the trophy in sights and a four-point lead in the fourth, the Bruins could nearly taste it. That is when the tables turned once again.

LBSU chipped away at the lead by the time the score reached the 20-point mark and Josh Tuaniga eventually finished it off with an ace for the win.

After UCLA and LBSU split the first four sets, the NCAA national title came down to a fifth and final set.

LBSU was able to withstand a small UCLA run and come away with the victory, claiming the national title.

It is the first time since 1991 LBSU has won the men’s volleyball national championship.