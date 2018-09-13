Long Beach Poly has second-most active alums in the NFL

Long Beach Poly has a long and proud history of sending alums to the NFL.

On Thursday, the league released a list of the top high school football programs with the most active players and the Jackrabbits, with 7 overall, take second place.

Saint Thomas Aquinas (Florida) leads the pack with 15 players.

Poly is represented by LB Jayon Brown (Titans), DE Jurrell Casey (Titans), WR Kaelin Clay (Giants), WR DeSean Jackson (Buccaneers), TE Marcedes Lewis (Packers, RB Jamize Olawale (Cowboys) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers).

Serra (Gardena) is tied for third on the list (with Norcoss HS out of Georgia) with 6 players, including DB Adoree Jackson, CB Bene’ Benwikere (Cardinals), DE Matt Dickerson (Titans), DE Rasheem Green (Seahawks), WR Jordan Lasley (Ravens) and WR Paul Richardson (Redskins).