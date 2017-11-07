LiAngelo Ball among UCLA players reportedly arrested for shoplifting in China

HANGZHOU, China (AP) Police were summoned to a hotel shared by the Georgia Tech and UCLA basketball teams to investigate an unknown matter, and three players for the Yellow Jackets were questioned and cleared.

Liangelo Ball, the middle son of LaVar Ball and the younger brother of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, was one the UCLA players, according to ESPN.

In the report, it was stated Ball was arrested, along with freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill.

ESPN stated the players in question are being interviewed about stealing from a Louis Vuitton store which is located next to the team’s hotel.

A statement from Georgia Tech on Tuesday says its players weren’t involved in the activities being investigated.

UCLA released a statement through team spokeman Alex Timiraos: “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

The teams were staying at the Hyatt Regency Hangzhou on Tuesday before leaving for Shanghai, where Georgia Tech and No. 21 UCLA are set to open the season in a game that will be played Friday night U.S. time.

Georgia Tech says its players who were questioned were to rejoin the team and resume their scheduled activities.

The teams are playing at Baoshan Arena in the annual Pac-12 China game, in which a conference school plays another American opponent as part of the league’s global initiative. Earlier this week, both teams visited Chinese commerce giant Alibaba, which co-sponsors the game.