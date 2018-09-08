Legacy: Matt Leinart chats with JT Daniels about leading USC
From Mater Dei to USC to the NFL?
Heisman winner Matt Leinart sat down with the new face of his alma mater, JT Daniels, to learn about the 18-year-old’s transition to the college level after reclassifying and attending USC a year early.
Both Leinart and Daniels attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. and entered the Trojan Family with high expectations– expectations Leinart met with a national championship, something Daniels says he is truing to emulate.
Daniels became just the second true freshman to ever start a season opener for USC, joining Matt Barkley, when he led the Trojans to a 43-21 win over UNLV; however, he faces his first true test Saturday.
No. 17 USC makes the trip north for the weekender as it takes on No. 10 Stanford at 5:30p.
