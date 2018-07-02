Skip Bayless: LeBron was born to finish in Showtime

Some sort-of big news happened on Sunday in the city of Los Angeles.

LeBron James has joined the Lakers. Hang on, here we go.

On Monday, the FS1 talent had plenty to say about this league-changing event.

Shannon Sharpe was a tad excited.

Watch what Skip Bayless had to say about LeBron being ‘born to finish in Showtime’ up top and more below, where Skip sympathizes with Cavs fans …

… but then commends King James for headed to LA as a solo act (for now).

Colin Cowherd had plenty to say…

… and agrees that LeBron made the right now.