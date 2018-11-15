LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlin on all-time scoring list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A floating jumper, a foul and a free throw in the fourth quarter of a tight game.

With a gorgeous three-point play , the King jumped over the Big Dipper.

LeBron James‘ inimitable presence has already been felt in his first few weeks in Hollywood. His most impressive game yet for the Lakers included a bit of history when he passed Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA’s career scoring list.

The superstar with no shortage of historic achievements was more excited about leading his surging new team to yet another win.

James had a season-high 44 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, roaring past Chamberlain for fifth place on the scoring chart and leading the Lakers to a 126-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

James scored 28 points in the second half and vaulted past Chamberlain’s 31,419 points on that three-point play with 3:55 to go. LeBron finished a memorable night with 31,425 points, and fell just short of his 75th triple-double during his most impressive performance since joining the Lakers.

Afterward, James praised Chamberlain as “One of the most dominant forces we ever had in our game, along with Shaq. One of the greatest Lakers to ever play the game. A 100-point scorer. One of the greatest scorer-rebounders to ever play this game.”

James already has moved from seventh to fifth on the career scoring list during his first 14 games with Los Angeles, passing Dirk Nowitzki and Chamberlain. Five of the top six scorers in NBA history have suited up for the Lakers — including Chamberlain, whose No. 13 hangs high above the Staples Center court.

James hit his first five 3-pointers and finished 13 of 19 from the field, reaching his latest milestone during a dominant performance that had chants of “M-V-P!” raining down from the Staples Center crowd.

But the kid from Akron will never let it get to his head.

In fact, he will donate his jersey and the game ball to his I Promise School back in Ohio.

“Anytime my name is mentioned with some of the greats to play this game, I always think back to my hometown, where I come from, how far I’ve come,” James said.