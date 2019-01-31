LeBron James officially listed as doubtful for Lakers vs. Clippers

Looks like Clippers fans won’t get to see LeBron James in the flesh tonight at Staples Center.

The NBA superstar is officially listed as doubtful when the Clippers host the Lakers.

James, in his first year in Los Angeles, has missed the last 17 games with a groin injury.

In 34 games played this season, James is averaging 27.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.