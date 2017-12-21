LaVar Ball’s starting basketball league for high school graduates. Is that really a good idea?
You have to hand it to LaVar Ball, when the guy has an idea, he gets after it.
Ball, father of Lakers PG Lonzo Ball and soon-to-be- Lithuanian superstars LiAngelo and LaMelo, recently announced his plans to start a basketball league for high school graduates who don’t want to go to college.
And they will be paid $10K/month.
Is this smart?
Nick Wright of ‘First Things First’ weighs in up top.
Shannon Sharpe from ‘Undisputed’ shares his thoughts below.
