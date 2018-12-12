Las Vegas to host 2020 NFL Draft

Viva Las Vegas!

The NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas for 2020, almost certainly before the Raiders do.

Vegas, Cleveland or KC. That one must have involved days of fierce debate. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 12, 2018

The league announced Wednesday at an owners meeting that the city where the Raiders will begin play in September 2020 will host the draft that April.

“The NFL Draft is one of the most-anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners.”

A historic event meets an iconic city. We're proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas: https://t.co/3eqBw3NL1w pic.twitter.com/VkhuYQrXMO — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 12, 2018

The NFL began to bring the draft to different cities in 2015, when it was in Chicago. It was held there in 2016, too, then went to Philadelphia in 2017. Last April, the Cowboys hosted it in their stadium in Arlington, Texas, and next year it will be in Nashville.

“The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and will provide a tremendous experience for the NFL and its fans.”

Vegas, baby. Vegas. The NFL Draft is headed to Sin City for 2020, the league just announced. And I fully support this. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/zgvk2CenDA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018

The 2018 NFL Draft set a record as the highest-rated and most-watched Draft ever, eclipsing the previous record set in 2014.

“We’re thrilled to be selected for this special event and cannot wait to show the NFL and the world a true Las Vegas experience for the draft,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). “The eyes of football fans from around the world will be on Las Vegas in 2020, and our resort partners on the Las Vegas Strip will ensure the draft is as entertaining as our destination.”

April 23-25 will be the dates for the Las Vegas draft, which the league said will be held on and around the Strip.