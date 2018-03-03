‘Actually, a pretty nice little Saturday’: MLS welcomes LAFC with Will Ferrell quotes
When one of your owners is a famous movie star, who possses an endless library of funny lines, this is what happens!
LAFC’s Bob Bradley ‘very excited to get going’ with inaugural season opener on March 4
The rest of the MLS welcomed LAFC to the organization with a funny Ferrell-inspired video.
LAFC opens its inaugural season on Sunday vs. Seattle.
On Friday, the club released their first-official roster.
(This is what happens when Will Ferrell is one of your owners 😂) pic.twitter.com/JKirOaUlcW
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 1, 2018
