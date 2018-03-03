‘Actually, a pretty nice little Saturday’: MLS welcomes LAFC with Will Ferrell quotes

When one of your owners is a famous movie star, who possses an endless library of funny lines, this is what happens!

LAFC’s Bob Bradley ‘very excited to get going’ with inaugural season opener on March 4

The rest of the MLS welcomed LAFC to the organization with a funny Ferrell-inspired video.

LAFC opens its inaugural season on Sunday vs. Seattle.

On Friday, the club released their first-official roster.