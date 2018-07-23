LAFC to ‘Blackout LA’ ahead of rivalry match with Galaxy
Who runs LA?
It’s been the ultimate questions for decades. USC or UCLA? Dodgers or Angels? Lakers or Clippers? Well, time to throw LAFC or Galaxy in the mix.
Ahead of the second-ever clash between the two Los Angeles clubs, newcomer LAFC is making a strong push to capture the hearts of those within the city limits with a “Blackout LA” campaign.
“This passion and this fervor… It’s not false. It’s not manufactured.”
Legendary @beINSPORTSUSA football commentator @RayHudson on the electric atmosphere in @BancStadium.#BlackoutLA pic.twitter.com/KJ57EuCgU5
— #VoteVela (@LAFC) July 23, 2018
LAFC will be hosting several events from midfielder Lee Nguyen attempting to kick a ball through the iconic giant donut atop Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood to driving a merchandise trucks around the streets to sell some swag in front of landmark restaurants, like Trejo’s Tacos and Boiling Crab, throughout the week.
The “Blackout” phrase comes via the club’s urging of fans to wear their black shirts and jerseys leading up to Thursday’s match.
The Blackout starts now.
#BlackoutLA pic.twitter.com/YEM0bR6Pel
— #VoteVela (@LAFC) July 23, 2018
In the first installment of the budding rivalry, the Galaxy took home the 4-3 victory thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s heroic performance, featuring two goals. However, since then LAFC has played at an elevated level: LAFC boasts an 8-4-4 record in MLS play since the March 31 meeting while the Galaxy are 7-6-3.
The two will meet at the Banc of California Stadium Thursday at 7:30p.
Below is the full list of #BlackoutLA events:
WHEN: Monday, July 23 | 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
WHERE: Trejo’s Tacos
1048 S. La Brea Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90019
WHAT: Fan Event, Merch Truck
WHEN: Monday, July 23 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: Boiling Crab (Koreatown)
3377 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90010
WHAT: Merch Truck stop
WHEN: Tuesday, July 24 | 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Randy’s Donuts
805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
WHAT: LAFC Midfielder Lee Nguyen will attempt to kick a soccer ball through the iconic giant donut.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 25 | 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
WHERE: Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts
6785 Santa Monica Blvd (at Highland Ave)
Los Angeles, CA 90038
WHAT: Merch truck stop
