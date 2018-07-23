LAFC to ‘Blackout LA’ ahead of rivalry match with Galaxy

Who runs LA?

It’s been the ultimate questions for decades. USC or UCLA? Dodgers or Angels? Lakers or Clippers? Well, time to throw LAFC or Galaxy in the mix.

Ahead of the second-ever clash between the two Los Angeles clubs, newcomer LAFC is making a strong push to capture the hearts of those within the city limits with a “Blackout LA” campaign.

LAFC will be hosting several events from midfielder Lee Nguyen attempting to kick a ball through the iconic giant donut atop Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood to driving a merchandise trucks around the streets to sell some swag in front of landmark restaurants, like Trejo’s Tacos and Boiling Crab, throughout the week.

The “Blackout” phrase comes via the club’s urging of fans to wear their black shirts and jerseys leading up to Thursday’s match.

In the first installment of the budding rivalry, the Galaxy took home the 4-3 victory thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s heroic performance, featuring two goals. However, since then LAFC has played at an elevated level: LAFC boasts an 8-4-4 record in MLS play since the March 31 meeting while the Galaxy are 7-6-3.

The two will meet at the Banc of California Stadium Thursday at 7:30p.

Below is the full list of #BlackoutLA events:

WHEN: Monday, July 23 | 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Trejo’s Tacos

1048 S. La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90019

WHAT: Fan Event, Merch Truck

WHEN: Monday, July 23 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Boiling Crab (Koreatown)

3377 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90010

WHAT: Merch Truck stop

WHEN: Tuesday, July 24 | 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Randy’s Donuts

805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301

WHAT: LAFC Midfielder Lee Nguyen will attempt to kick a soccer ball through the iconic giant donut.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 25 | 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts

6785 Santa Monica Blvd (at Highland Ave)

Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHAT: Merch truck stop