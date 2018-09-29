LAFC snaps six-match unbeaten streak with 3-1 loss at Fire
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring and added an assist in the second half to help the Chicago Fire beat Los Angeles FC 3-1 on Saturday.
Rough day in Chicago.
🎥 Full Highlights from #CHIvLAFC 🎥 pic.twitter.com/4ecAEXw7Mn
— LAFC (@LAFC) September 29, 2018
Mihailovic powered home a full volley off Brandon Vincent‘s cross in the 20th minute to give the Fire (8-16-7) the lead.
Nemanja Nikolic doubled the lead in the 29th minute with a penalty kick into the right corner. Brandt Bronico drew the foul in the penalty area against Steven Beitashour.
The Fire led 3-0 in the 66th minute when Aleksandar Katai scored on a counterattack sprung by Nikolic’s pass to Mihailovic. Mihailovic drove it into the area and laid it off for Katai.
The @SanManuelCasino Thrill of the Match: Diego Rossi's spectacular strike! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LTtjgC0g43
— LAFC (@LAFC) September 29, 2018
Diego Rossi finished Lee Nguyen’s one-hop pass from a narrow angle to cap the scoring for LAFC (14-8-8) in the 73rd minute.