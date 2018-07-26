LAFC forward Carlos Vela voted MLS All-Star captain

The people have spoken!

LAFC forward Carlos Vela has been named the MLS All-Star captain for the upcoming match against Italian giants Juventus after winning the popular vote on Twitter.

Vela edged out Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls) in the Twitter competition that gave one vote for each tweet that contained the hashtag #Vote(PlayerName).

In his first season in MLS, Vela has helped the Black & Gold to the second-best start by an expansion team in league history with a 10-5-5 (35 points) record. The 29-year-old forward has tallied seven goals and five assists in 14 regular season appearances (13 starts).

Last month, Vela became just the second non-U.S. international playing for an MLS Club to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup after scoring a penalty kick in Mexico’s 2-1 win over South Korea. Vela appeared in all four of Mexico’s World Cup matches, including a 1-0 victory over 2014 World Cup champion Germany.

The MLS All-Star Game will take place Wednesday, August 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 4:30p.