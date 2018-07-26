LAFC forward Carlos Vela voted MLS All-Star captain
The people have spoken!
LAFC forward Carlos Vela has been named the MLS All-Star captain for the upcoming match against Italian giants Juventus after winning the popular vote on Twitter.
Heading to CAPTAIN the 2018 #MLSAllStar Team in Atlanta, @11carlosV! pic.twitter.com/T7cCqmgjI8
— LAFC (@LAFC) July 26, 2018
Vela edged out Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls) in the Twitter competition that gave one vote for each tweet that contained the hashtag #Vote(PlayerName).
In his first season in MLS, Vela has helped the Black & Gold to the second-best start by an expansion team in league history with a 10-5-5 (35 points) record. The 29-year-old forward has tallied seven goals and five assists in 14 regular season appearances (13 starts).
Last month, Vela became just the second non-U.S. international playing for an MLS Club to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup after scoring a penalty kick in Mexico’s 2-1 win over South Korea. Vela appeared in all four of Mexico’s World Cup matches, including a 1-0 victory over 2014 World Cup champion Germany.
¡Esa es! ⭐️ 🇲🇽
Incondicionales, lo conseguimos. 😉
¡Felicidades a @11carlosV por ser elegido CAPITÁN del #MLSAllStar! 👏🏼 👏🏼 #PasiónyOrgullo https://t.co/Z7FGHllflV
— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) July 26, 2018
The MLS All-Star Game will take place Wednesday, August 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 4:30p.
