LAFC clinches playoff spot, dominates Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Adama Diomande scored twice and Los Angeles FC clinched a playoff spot in its expansion season with a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Playoff spot clinched. This is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/4RFi5K9GgF — LAFC (@LAFC) October 7, 2018

Diomande turned on Lee Nguyen‘s pass with a left-footed finish from the middle of the area to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute. Diomande ran behind Aaron Kovar‘s and finished with his right foot to cap the scoring in the 48th.

⚽️📽️ Dio sneaks one home for his second goal of the match! Tying @11carlosV with 11 goals this season!!!#COLvLAFC pic.twitter.com/ZnUcucbBrV — LAFC (@LAFC) October 7, 2018

Walker Zimmerman opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a header off a defensive deflection of a corner.

LAFC (15-8-8) moved into a second-place tie in the Western Conference with Sporting Kansas City.

The Rapids (6-19-6) lost their seventh in a row and have been outscored 22-1 during that stretch.