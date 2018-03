LAFC announces first-official roster ahead of Sunday’s start to inaugural MLS season

Bob Bradley is ready!

The MLS has already ‘welcomed them’ via Will Ferrell-style!

Their gear is pretty great.

And, on the cusp of the star of their inaugural season, LAFC unveiled their 22-man roster on Friday.

LAFC’s 2018 campaign kicks off vs. Seattle on Sunday at 2p.

Goalkeepers: Luis López, Charlie Lyon, Tyler Miller.

Defenders: Steven Beitashour, Tristan Blackmon, Laurent Ciman, Omar Gaber, Jordan Harvey, Dejan Jaković, João Moutinho, Walker Zimmerman.

Midfielders: Eduard Atuesta, Benny Feilhaber, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Aaron Kovar, Calum Mallace, James Murphy.

Forwards: Latif Blessing, Rodrigo Pacheco, Diego Rossi, Marco Ureña, Carlos Vela.