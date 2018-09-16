LAFC allows late equalizer, remains unbeaten in last five
AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Bye tied it in the 82nd minute and the New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.
Bye powered home the header off Teal Bunbury‘s cross for the Revs (8-10-10), who extended their unbeaten streak to three games. It was Bye’s first MLS goal.
.@brandon_bye with the equalizer for the #NERevs! pic.twitter.com/EecgiNZlLx
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 16, 2018
Marco Urena gave LAFC (13-7-8) the lead in the 52nd minute with the help of a deflection of the defender for his first goal of the season.
⚽️📽️ @MarcoUrenaCR opens the scoring!!! #LAFCvNE pic.twitter.com/apjaVALibq
— LAFC (@LAFC) September 16, 2018
LAFC is unbeaten over its last five.