Way up there! Workers install highest steel beam at new LA Stadium (VIDEO)

2020 can’t get here fast enough.

The LA Stadium, the future home of the Rams, Chargers and so much more, had a little celebration on Tuesday when crews ‘Topped Out’ the venue … a tradition to commemorate the placement of the highest steel beam on the structure.

All current construction workers had the opportunity to sign the beam, which is 42 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds.

Over 4 million worker hours have been completed to date.

The stadium, which is 40 percent complete, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 and will measure more than 3 million square feet.