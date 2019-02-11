LA Sports Awards: Vote for Top Moment of 2018 through March 6
Get out and vote!
Southern California sports fans are encouraged to help select the top moment from the 2018 calendar year.
Voting can be done through the Los Angeles Sports Council’s social media accounts: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Votes will be tallied until March 6 while the results will be unveiled during the 14th Annual LA Sports Awards on Monday, March 25 at The Beverly Hilton.
View this post on Instagram
Sportsman Of The Year: Philip Rivers Number 17 lit up the league in 2018, guiding the Bolts to a 12-4 regular season record that tied for the best in the AFC. He completed 347 of 508 passes (68.3 percent) for 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns, earning his eighth Pro Bowl nod in the process. In addition, Rivers joined Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 10 seasons of at least 4,000 yards. He also tied a personal best with a 105.5 passer rating. #LASportsAwards | 📸 Mike Nowak @chargers
A post shared by LA Sports Council (@la_sportscouncil) on
The ceremony will feature the presentation of the Sportsmen of the Year Award to NFL stars Philip Rivers and Aaron Donald, the Sportswoman Award to Olympic champion Chloe Kim, the Coach Award to Anthony Lynn of the Chargers and the Sports Executive of the Year Award to LAFC’s Tom Penn.
The banquet will be televised on Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (air dates TBA).
The list of the Top 10 Moments, as determined by the Sports Council’s 11-person Media Panel, are listed below in chronological order:
Chloe Kim Wins Gold in PyeongChang
LeBron James Signs with the Lakers
Vladimir Guerrero Inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame
Mike Scioscia Retires as Angels Manager
Max Muncy’s Home Run Lifts Dodgers to Victory in Longest-Ever World Series Game
LAFC’s Remarkable First Season
Zlatan’s Ibrahimovic Stellar Debut Season With Galaxy
Shohei Ohtani Named American League Rookie of the Year
Rams 54, Chiefs 51
Chargers Finish Tied for AFC’s Best Record, Earn Playoff Berth
- AFC
- AFC West
- FOX Sports West
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Los Angeles FC
- Los Angeles Galaxy
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Los Angeles Rams
-