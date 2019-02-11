LA Sports Awards: Vote for Top Moment of 2018 through March 6

Get out and vote!

Southern California sports fans are encouraged to help select the top moment from the 2018 calendar year.

Voting can be done through the Los Angeles Sports Council’s social media accounts: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Votes will be tallied until March 6 while the results will be unveiled during the 14th Annual LA Sports Awards on Monday, March 25 at The Beverly Hilton.

The ceremony will feature the presentation of the Sportsmen of the Year Award to NFL stars Philip Rivers and Aaron Donald, the Sportswoman Award to Olympic champion Chloe Kim, the Coach Award to Anthony Lynn of the Chargers and the Sports Executive of the Year Award to LAFC’s Tom Penn.

The banquet will be televised on Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (air dates TBA).

The list of the Top 10 Moments, as determined by the Sports Council’s 11-person Media Panel, are listed below in chronological order:

Chloe Kim Wins Gold in PyeongChang

LeBron James Signs with the Lakers

Vladimir Guerrero Inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame

Mike Scioscia Retires as Angels Manager

Max Muncy’s Home Run Lifts Dodgers to Victory in Longest-Ever World Series Game

LAFC’s Remarkable First Season

Zlatan’s Ibrahimovic Stellar Debut Season With Galaxy

Shohei Ohtani Named American League Rookie of the Year

Rams 54, Chiefs 51

Chargers Finish Tied for AFC’s Best Record, Earn Playoff Berth