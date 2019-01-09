LA Sports Awards: LAFC President Tom Penn named 2018 Sports Executive of the Year

Los Angeles Football Club President Tom Penn has been selected 2018 Sports Executive of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council.

He will be honored at the 14th annual LA Sports Awards on Monday, March 25 at The Beverly Hilton.

Making history in their inaugural campaign, LAFC sold out all 17 of its MLS home matches and set an all-time MLS record in points (57) for an expansion team while finishing the season in third place in the Western Conference with a 16-9-9 record and qualifying for the MLS Playoffs. In addition to launching LAFC, Penn was integral in the design, build and completion of LAFC’s $350 million dollar home in the Heart of Los Angeles, Banc of California Stadium. The world-class, 22,000-seat stadium is the first open-air stadium built in the City of Los Angeles since 1962, and it opened to wide acclaim as one of the country’s premier outdoor venues. Under Penn, LAFC and Banc of California Stadium became a true destination in L.A. for fans, families and casual bystanders, as nearly 453,000 fans attended LAFC

matches during the first season.

Previous ‘Executive of the Year’ winners include Casey Wasserman, Stan Kasten and Arte Moreno.

The ceremony also will feature the presentation of the Sportsman, Sportswoman, Coach and Sports Executive of the Year, and a countdown of 2018’s Top Ten moments.

The banquet will be televised on Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (air dates TBA).