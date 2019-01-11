LA Sports Awards: Snowboarder Chloe Kim selected as 2018 Sportswoman of the Year

Olympic gold medal snowboarder and Los Angeles native Chloe Kim has been selected 2018 Sportswoman of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council.

Kim will be honored at the 14th Annual LA Sports Awards on Monday, March 25 at The Beverly Hilton.

Born in Long Beach and raised in Torrance, Calif., Kim started on a snowboard at 4-years-old and cut her teeth on the SoCal slopes at places like Mountain High. Competing in her first Winter Games last February in Pyeongchang, South Korea — her parents’ birth country — Kim won the women’s halfpipe, and at age 17 became the youngest female ever to win an Olympic snowboarding medal. With victory already secured, on her third and final run of the competition Kim dazzled viewers by successfully landing her signature move — back-to-back 1080-degree

spins, an extremely difficult and dangerous maneuver. It earned her a near-perfect score of 98.25 points. Her Olympic triumph landed her on the cover of Sports Illustrated and on the front of a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes cereal box, each considered iconic status for any athlete. After the Olympics, Kim continued to make history and pave the way for female snowboarders landing two tricks that have never been landed by a female, ‘Front Double 10’ and ‘Front 1260.’ She kicked off the 2018-2019 season with back-to9back wins at Copper Grand Prix and Dew Tour, the first two competitions of the season.

The ceremony also will feature the presentation of the Sportsman, Sportswoman, Coach and Sports Executive of the Year, and a countdown of 2018’s Top Ten moments.

The banquet will be televised on Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (air dates TBA).