LA Sports Awards: Chargers’ Anthony Lynn named Coach of the Year

Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers has been named the 2018 Coach of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council on Thursday.

Lynn, who has guided the Chargers of their first playoff berth in five years this season, will be honored at the 14th Annual LA Sports Awards on Monday, March 25 at The Beverly Hilton.

In his second year with the club, in which the Chargers earned victories in five time zones across two continents, Lynn has compiled a 21-11 mark as head man.

THAT'S OUR COACH 👏 Anthony Lynn has been named the 2018 Coach of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council. pic.twitter.com/bdh6KEJN5H — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 3, 2019

Previous ‘Coach of the Year’ award honorees include Sean McVay, Dave Roberts and Doc Rivers.

The ceremony also will feature the presentation of the Sportsman, Sportswoman, and Sports Executive of the Year, and a countdown of 2018’s Top Ten moments.

The banquet will be televised on Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (air dates TBA).