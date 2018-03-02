LA Kings sign forward Gabriel Vilardi to a three-year contract

The LA Kings signed 6’3 forward Gabriel Vilardi on Thursday to a three-year entry-level contract. The news was announced by General Manager and Kings Vice President Rob Blake.

Vilardi shared the news on Instagram Thursday evening:

The 18-year-old was drafted by the LA Kings in the 2017 NHL draft and was the 11th overall selection. He appeared in 134 career regular-season games in the Ontario Hockey League with Windsor and was currently playing for the Kingston Frontenacs, his hometown team.

He’s appeared in 23 games with the Frontenacs and has had 43 points, 10 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating. Vilardi missed the first half of the season due to an injured back.

After the 2017 playoffs with the Windsor Spitfires, the team was undefeated on home ice and became the Memorial Cup champions. Vilardi had seven assists which tied for second among all players. Two of those assists happened in the Championship game against the Erie Otters.

