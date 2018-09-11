LA Kings offseason special: four-part series

Bye bye summer, hello hockey!

As school heads back into session, so too does hockey season and with that, the LA Kings Live offseason special.

Take a look at the four part series as Patrick O’Neal and Jarret Stoll discuss the biggest news of the offseason: key acquisitions, the status of the franchise and the return of the Russian Righty, Ilya Kovalchuk.

While it may seem like the dog days are droning on, don’t fret. LA Kings preseason action is just around the corner as the first two split squad games are slated from Tuesday, September 18 (at Arizona, Gila River Arena 7:00p; vs. Arizona, STAPLES Center 7:30p.).