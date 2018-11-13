LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic named MLS Newcomer of the Year

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was voted Newcomer of the Year in a vote by players, coaches and the media, after also being named to the league’s Best XI Sunday.

Ibrahimovic led the Western Conference this season with 22 goals, while also leading the Galaxy in assists with ten in 27 games, marking only the fourth 20-game, 10-assist season in MLS history.

22 goals & ten assists in 27 games—Zlatan took the league by storm.https://t.co/O52LCf2ErI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 12, 2018

Wayne Rooney of DC United and the Los Angeles Football Club captain Carlos Vela finished second and third in the voting, respectively.

From the get-go, ‘the god’ proved his otherworldly abilities. The goal below comes from his MLS debut, flashing his special ability to finish on goal. He also recorded his 500th career goal– international and league– later in the year.

Of course, it all started with a bang… pic.twitter.com/RCPFcFJLtW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 12, 2018

“I think I had a good season individually,” he said to the Los Angeles Times. “More than a good season. But it’s not a one-man show, it’s a collective and we didn’t make it to the playoffs.”