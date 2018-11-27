LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris named Western Conference Player of the Week

What’s better than being in first place? Being in first place and having one of the best players in the league.

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-6) hold the top spot in the Western Conference and are coming off a 3-1 week led by Conference Player of the Week, Tobias Harris.

👉 Career-high 34 points in Portland 👉 56.5% from the field / 45.5% from deep 👉 24+ points in 3 of 4 games@tobias31 is the Western Conference Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/k5IIhEC8Pg — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 26, 2018

In addition to the staggering numbers from last week, the forward is shooting 91.7% from the free-throw line and set the team season-high with his career-tying 34 points in Sunday’s win over Portland. This also caps off a week in which he scored at least 24 points in three of the Clips’ four games.

Now in his eighth NBA season, Harris is averaging career-highs in points (21.5), rebounds (8.7), field goal percentage (52.5%), three-point percentage (42.7%) and minutes (35.1). He is the only player in the NBA currently averaging at least 20 points and eight rebounds, while shooting over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Having won nine of their last 11 games and eight straight wins at home, the Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns (4-15) at home Wednesday, and then travel to face the Sacramento Kings (10-10) Thursday and Dallas Mavericks (9-9) Sunday.