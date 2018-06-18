Kole Calhoun returns from DL, bats ninth Monday

The Los Angeles Angels are getting healthier one day at a time.

Outfielder Kole Calhoun has been reinstated from the disabled list in time to start in right field for the Halos in the series opener vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday.

Today the Angels optioned OF Jabari Blash to Triple-A Salt Lake and reinstated OF Kole Calhoun from the Disabled List. Additionally, INF Kaleb Cowart is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the @SaltLakeBees this evening. pic.twitter.com/m8YRcw9Onq — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 18, 2018

Calhoun was placed on the 10-day DL on June 1 with a strained right oblique. The 30-year-old returns to the lineup batting just .145 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 50 games for the Halos. His last hit was on May 25 vs. the Yankees.

While Calhoun hasn’t supplied much production at the plate, he has been a vital asset in the outfield. Despite missing nearly the entire month of June, Calhoun is currently tied for the second in the majors in outfield assists with seven.

#Angels injuries (updated 6/18) Richards- Hammy

Cozart- shoulder

Ohtani- elbow

Middleton- elbow

Cowart- ankle

Wood- elbow

Shoemaker- forearm

Marte- wrist

Rivera- knee

JC- elbow

Johnson- lumbar

Trop- shoulder

Meyer- shoulder

Bridwell- elbow pic.twitter.com/qPO9rRKtEJ — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) June 18, 2018

To make space for the Red Rocket’s return, the Angels optioned outfielder Jabari Blash back to AAA Salt Lake.