Kole Calhoun returns from DL, bats ninth Monday

Kole Calhoun is tied for second in the majors in outfield assists with seven despite missing nearly all of June

The Los Angeles Angels are getting healthier one day at a time.

Outfielder Kole Calhoun has been reinstated from the disabled list in time to start in right field for the Halos in the series opener vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday.

Calhoun was placed on the 10-day DL on June 1 with a strained right oblique. The 30-year-old returns to the lineup batting just .145 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 50 games for the Halos. His last hit was on May 25 vs. the Yankees.

While Calhoun hasn’t supplied much production at the plate, he has been a vital asset in the outfield. Despite missing nearly the entire month of June, Calhoun is currently tied for the second in the majors in outfield assists with seven.

To make space for the Red Rocket’s return, the Angels optioned outfielder Jabari Blash back to AAA Salt Lake.