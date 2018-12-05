Kliff Kingsbury named USC offensive coordinator after staff overhaul

Out with the old, in with the new.

With Tee Martin and several other assistant coaches now out of the USC offensive picture, 39-year-old Kliff Kingsbury is ready to step right in and take control.

Kingsbury agreed to become the Trojan’s offensive coordinator Tuesday, bypassing multiple offers from other FBS and NFL teams coveting the offensive guru.

USC made it official on Wednesday.

Kingsbury LOVES developing young talent, which was reflected in his work with Patrick Mahomes and all of those WRs he put in the NFL (Tech had more WRs on NFL rosters than any school). Staying at the college level was very appealing, and #USC has a ton of young talent at QB & WR. https://t.co/Nk8rbtA2GP — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 4, 2018

The Texas-native spent the past six years as the head coach of his alma mater Texas Tech where he led one of the most impressive air attacks in the country. During his tenure at Tech, the Red Raiders ranked second nationally in passing yards per game (379.9) and third in total yards per game (520.2). This season, USC finished with the 48th ranked passing attack, averaging 249.1 yards per game– 103.2 yards behind Kingsbury’s squad in Lubbock.

Tossing the majority of that 249-yard average was true freshman quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels finished the season with 2,661 yards and 14 touchdowns, but routinely struggled in the second half and with decision making– largely contributing to his 10 interceptions; however, as far as stats go, Daniels finished the year with back-to-back career-high performances, slinging for 337 yards on the road against UCLA and ending the season at home with 349 against No. 3 Notre Dame.

Welcome to the Trojan Family @TTUKingsbury. Looking forward to next season! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 4, 2018

USC’s three leading receivers—Michael Pittman Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns—are set to return in 2019, along with two of the team’s top three rushers in Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr. The Trojans, who finished with their first losing season since 2000, generated only 26.1 points per game in 2018 (91st in FBS), as well as 382.6 total yards per game (84th).

Kingsbury finished 35-40 in six seasons in Lubbock, with his best record coming from an 8-5 campaign and Holiday Bowl victory in 2013. The Red Raiders then finished under .500 in four of Kingsbury’s next five years, including three straight seven-loss campaigns to end his tenure.