Shannon Sharpe not a fan: Kliff Kingsbury to Arizona’s a ‘terrible move’
FOX Sports West
Kliff Kingsbury was the USC offensive coordinator for a hot minute.
Now, he’s the head man for the Arizona Cardinals.
It’s a questionable move (Kingsbury has just been recently fired by his alma mater, Texas Tech) and one that Shannon Sharpe of ‘Undisputed’ does not support.
Sharpe knows a thing or two about the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer caught 82 touchdowns over the course of his 14-year career.
Skip Bayless, however, thinks the Kingsbury hire makes more sense than Matt LaFleur to the Packers.
Cris Carter, also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and co-host of ‘First Things First’ on FS1, also supports Kingsbury to the NFL.