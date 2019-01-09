Shannon Sharpe not a fan: Kliff Kingsbury to Arizona’s a ‘terrible move’

Kliff Kingsbury was the USC offensive coordinator for a hot minute.

Now, he’s the head man for the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s a questionable move (Kingsbury has just been recently fired by his alma mater, Texas Tech) and one that Shannon Sharpe of ‘Undisputed’ does not support.

Sharpe knows a thing or two about the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer caught 82 touchdowns over the course of his 14-year career.

Skip Bayless, however, thinks the Kingsbury hire makes more sense than Matt LaFleur to the Packers.

Cris Carter, also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and co-host of ‘First Things First’ on FS1, also supports Kingsbury to the NFL.