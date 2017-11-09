Kevin Bieksa finds new calling as Honda Center security guard (VIDEO)

Sir, you can't bring that flask in here ...

You can’t take Kevin Bieksa anywhere!

Not only can he punch the crap outta people, he’s also a very funny guy.

Last season, the Ducks’ defenseman dressed as memeber of team’s Ice Crew.

This year, well, meet Mitch, who works as security guard at Honda Center.