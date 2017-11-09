Kevin Bieksa finds new calling as Honda Center security guard (VIDEO)
You can’t take Kevin Bieksa anywhere!
Not only can he punch the crap outta people, he’s also a very funny guy.
Last season, the Ducks’ defenseman dressed as memeber of team’s Ice Crew.
This year, well, meet Mitch, who works as security guard at Honda Center.
Last year, he was Shovel Boy. This year, it’s @HondaCenter security.@KBieksa3 is back in disguise in the award-winning Undercover Duck. pic.twitter.com/elIOeOv8Xe
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 9, 2017