Player Of The Week: Kejuan Markham, DB, Long Beach Poly

Kejuan Markham dominated under the Friday Night Lights for Long Beach Poly.

Markham, a 3-star prospect according to 247 Sports, returned three interceptions for scores during the Jackrabbits’ 26-3 win over Narbonne on Prep Zone.

All three came in the second half on Aug. 24.

For his efforts, Markham has been named the FOX Sports West Player of the Week for Week 1.

“Nobody was more impactful than Markham. Three Pick-6s, including a 90-yarder late in the game that sealed Long Beach Poly’s win over Narbonne,” said Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports.

“(Markham) showing why he’s one of the elite safeties in the entire nation.”

Catch Markham and 2-0 Long Beach Poly, ranked No. 11 in our latest Top 20, this Friday on Prep Zone (7p) as they travel to Los Alamitos.