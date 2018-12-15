Oaks Christian DE Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux is an absolute game changer.

And now the Oaks Christian star defensive end is taking his talents to Eugene.

Thibodeaux, the state’s No. 1 player and the nation’s No. 2 overall student athlete according to 247 Sports, made the commitment to Oregon on Saturday afternoon surrounded by friends and family.

During his senior season, in which the Lions finished 12-1 overall, Thibodeaux maded 54 tackles and recorded an astounding 18 sacks.

Thibodeaux, listed at 6-foot-4 1/2, 239 pounds, selected the Ducks over Alabama, Florida State, USC and others.

With the commitment of the five-star Thibodeaux, Oregon currently holds the No. 5 recruiting class for 2019. Included in the class are many fellow top players from the CIF Southern Section, including Mater Dei running back Sean Dollars and linebacker Mase Fusa and Calabasas receiver Mycah Pittman.