Leonard, Durant could form most dominant duo in NBA for Clippers says Nick Wright

As if LA didn’t have enough stars already, it’s possible two of the biggest names in basketball could be moving in sometime soon.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant are both eligible to become free agents this upcoming offseason and it just so happens the Los Angeles Clippers will have enough cap space to offer two max salary contracts. As the teacher from The Incredibles would say, “Coincidence? I think not!”

Nick Wright also doesn’t think so.

Wright discussed the possibility of the two teaming up on First Things First Wednesday and speculated the duo would form the most dominant tandem in the entire league, propelling the Clips to immediate title contention.

Leonard, in his first season with the Raptors, is in the midst of a career year. The 27-year-old is currently on pace to set highs in points per game (26.1), minutes played (34.7) and rebounds (8.3). Meanwhile, Durant is in the process of securing a bid to his 10th-straight All-Star Game. The 30-year-old, 12-year vet is posting 28.8 points per game and a career-high 6.2 assists.

According to reports, the Clippers have been actively scouting the two superstars throughout the entire season, attending as much as 75 percent of the Raptors games to keep a close eye on Leonard.

While the possibility of tacking on two of the league’s most talented players is entertaining to consider, the players the Clips are putting on the floor already are displaying quite a show themselves. LA (17-10) currently sits in fourth place in the West, just 1.5 games out of first.

The Clips will be back in action to try and chip into that deficit Thursday as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs at 5p. on Prime Ticket.